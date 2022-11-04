This family lives in a wretched thatched house in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur dist, seeks help: Watch

Jagatsinghpur: This poor family manages its life in a wretched thatched house in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha. They are not financially sound enough to repair the house. Even the family is not in a financial position to plaster the house or mend the thatch. It seems the house will collapse at any moment merely with the effect of a shower of heavy rain. The poor family is struggling to arrange two times meal of a day, leave about mending the house.

Our Jagatsinghpur reporter Subhankar Jena was going along this road when he came across the wretched hut. Initially he mistook it to be a cow shed but later got astonished to find that a family lives there.

The said house is situated in Totapatana village in Ghodansa panchayat under Naugaon block of Jagatsinghpur district. The family constitutes of the couple and their two daughters. Even the family can’t afford to buy footwear for their daughters. They have approached politicians and administrative officials many times but yet to get some help.

For Ashok Das, the head of this house, it is difficult to decide whether he should spend his inadequate earning in the house or for treatment of his ill wife Mita Das. He works as a daily wage labourer. However, these days he does not get work every day.

Again, one of the earthen walls of the said wretched thatched house collapsed during the last cyclone when the family narrowly escaped from sure death. Though, the hut is danger to live and may collapse at any time, the four members are living here sans any alternative.

Before Mahabatya, the super cyclone of 1999 a house under the Indira Awas Yojana had been sanctioned in the name of Bholi Das, father of Ashok. He had then received some house construction material using which he could construct only the foundation for a house. After Ashok’s father passed away, the rest money was denied to him. Hence, the house construction could not proceed sans money. The government officials informed that the Indira Awas Yojana house can’t be transferred to his name, because he is the only son of his father. Hence, now Ashok is helpless.

The locals have alleged that some govt officials have enjoyed financial benefits using name of Ashok and his family, but not ready to help out them to provide a house. He has bagged polythene sheet that has been spread on the thatch of the house.

It is time now to wait and watch when this very much deserving family would be provided with a house. People who want to help out this family may check the video for contact number and other details.

Watch the video here;