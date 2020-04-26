Jajpur: In the present scenario the whole world including India is struggling to get itself freed from the jaws of the deadly Corona-virus. At this juncture, a few women from the Odishan district of Jajpur have hit the headlines for their hard effort in the fight against corona pandemic. They are in discussion these days for their hard effort and sacrifice. They are working hard at the office as well as in the field sometimes under scorching sun rays and sometimes in the late evenings. Despite their family responsibility they have left no stone upturned to perform their duty to fight against COVID pandemic.

Jajpur Assistant collector Tilottama Prusty is one of these women. She has a family to nourish and a six year old daughter to nurture. Yet, she is executing all her duties as a corona fighter. At times she calls home to inquire about her daughter but continues with her duty.

Another such woman is Ashmita Dash, Tahsildar, Binjharpur. She sensitizes people over wearing of mask and to abide with traffic rules. But simultaneously she also takes care of her family.

Again, Deputy Collector Kajal pradhan also work hard against COVID. She has a daughter to take care. Yet, it is not a hindrance for her and she is working hard to do away with Coronavirus.

Another Corona warrior is Police ASI Laxmipriya Muduli. She has been witnessed checking vehicles on the road during lock down even under scorching sun light.

Jajpur district collector is all praise for these women for their hard work.

Besides these government officials women in the Bidyadharput village are making masks and distributing it to the people free of cost. Similarly, many women SHG workers, doctors, nurses and health workers are working hard against Corona pandemic.