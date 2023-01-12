These small girls from Odisha seek help as their parents abandoned them: Watch

Berhampur: In a tragic incident at least two girls from Haradabadi village under Chikiti Block of Ganjam district in Odisha have become orphan after their parents abandoned them. Often these children are seen crying as they are missing their parents.

As per reports, Kantaru Mallick and Sanajamuna Mallick from Haradabadi village are the parents of the above mentioned children. They were living in the village and earning their livelihood by farming and doing household chores in others’ house.

However, first their mother abandoned the children and went to some other State in search of job. After a few months their father also abandoned them and went to some other State in search of work. Hence, following the incident, their four minor offspring were left in the house without any help.

In the absence of their parents initially the eldest child of the family was taking care of the younger siblings. However, after a few months he also left the family and went out of State to earn. Now, he is in Goa.

Later, the 12 year old elder brother of the girls started taking care of the girls. He has discontinued studies to earn money so that the family can run. The family is living in a half constructed house. The elder sister is studying in class VI. She is a meritorious student as per the villagers while the younger one is not studying.

The girls have a grandmother who sometimes takes care of them. Yet, the minor girls are missing their parents. Often they are seen crying for their parents.

The villagers have said that if someone helps out these kids their future will be bright. The family is getting rice in the PDS scheme through their ration card. However, they live in an under construction house. The villagers have requested that the kids should be provided with education and other government facilities. They have also requested private individuals to come forward to help out these kids. .

Parents face many problems while running a family, however abandoning the children is not a solution, rather this has put the life, career as well as future of the kids in a risky state. This is what the children are bearing now, that is completely without their guilt. Time will say whether their parents will return or not, yet they presently need help from others.