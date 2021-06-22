The Best Grilled Chicken Recipe

Confused about what you should prepare for your dinner today? Try grilled chicken with a bowl of ghee rice, also include coriander mint chutney and salads.

Grilled chicken is easy to cook as well as nutritious. It’s the best choice for anyone who wishes to lose a few pounds. This is because

When you consume boneless, skinless chicken breasts, you intake fewer calories and additionally, it works well for burning more calories.

You can try this simple grilled chicken recipe which will give a tantalizing aroma and mouth-watering flavour.

Ingredients Required

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Kosher salt and black pepper

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons brown sugar, packed

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Recipe :

Step-1 In a small bowl, mix lemon juice, olive oil, basil, oregano, salt, pepper, and garlic altogether.

Step 2– Place chicken breasts into a large bowl or gallon size Ziploc bag and Pour the mixed ingredients that you made earlier over the chicken.

Step 3: Keep the Marinade in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

Step 4: Take out the freeze marinade and Heat it on an outdoor grill pan over medium-high heat, about 400 degrees.

Step 5: You should keep the Grill chicken for 5 to 7 minutes per side, or until the temperature reaches 165 degrees F.

Step 6: Remove the chicken from the grill pan and let rest 5 minutes before serving.

Enjoy your dinner.