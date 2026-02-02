TCS Cut on Kendu Leaf to Ease Cash Flow, Boost Tribal Incomes Across Odisha

Advertisement

The reduction of Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on kendu leaf to 2 per cent is expected to bring immediate relief to lakhs of tribal families in Odisha, where the forest produce remains a critical source of seasonal income.

Kendu leaf is one of the most economically significant minor forest products in the state, forming the backbone of the beedi manufacturing industry. Every year, large-scale leaf collection takes place across forest divisions, engaging tribal households for several weeks during the peak season. Income earned from kendu leaf plucking often supports families during agricultural lean periods.

Industry participants said the earlier 5 per cent TCS rate had strained the supply chain, particularly at the procurement stage. Higher tax outgo increased working capital requirements for traders and state-run procurement agencies, leading to slower lifting of kendu leaf stocks from collection centres. In several regions, delayed auctions and unsold inventories had a direct impact on cash flows reaching leaf pluckers.

With the reduced TCS rate, officials expect smoother transactions and faster movement of stock. Improved liquidity is likely to encourage traders to participate more actively in procurement, while government agencies may be able to conduct auctions and clear godowns in a timelier manner.

The tax cut is also expected to reflect positively at the grassroots level. Lower tax pressure on buyers could allow better price discovery and quicker payments to collectors, many of whom depend on daily or weekly cash inflows during the collection season. The move is particularly important for tribal women, who constitute a significant portion of the workforce involved in leaf plucking, bundling, and preliminary sorting.

Beyond primary collectors, the decision may provide relief across the broader kendu leaf ecosystem. The beedi industry, which employs thousands of rural workers in rolling, packaging, and ancillary activities, relies heavily on uninterrupted leaf supply. Stakeholders believe that easing taxation at the sourcing stage could help stabilise production cycles and employment levels.

Political reactions in Odisha have highlighted long-standing demands for further tax relief on minor forest produce. While calls for complete exemption continue, the current reduction in TCS is being viewed as a step towards addressing concerns related to taxation and liquidity in forest-based livelihoods.

Overall, the cut in TCS on kendu leaf is expected to improve cash flow across the supply chain, support timely payments to tribal collectors, and strengthen rural livelihoods in forest-dependent regions of Odisha.