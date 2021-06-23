Tasty Recipe for famous street food Vada Pav

Vada Pav is very easy to prepare. It’s a vegetarian fast food with the perfect contrast of tastes and textures. It is a dish with fried smashed and spiced potato placed inside a bread bun (pav) almost in half through the middle. This dish is mostly eaten with one or more chutneys. Vada pav is a popular street food snack eaten in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra.

Ingredients required

Bread bun

Boiled potatoes

5 green chilli

25 gram Ginger

3-inch Garlic

25 gram Curry leaves

Coriander leaves – 1/4 cup

Peanuts- 1/2 cup

Gram flour (besan)- 1 cup

Turmeric powder -1/2 tsp

Red chilli powder -1/2 tsp

Rice flour -1 tbsp (optional)

Mustard seeds – 1 tsp

Cumin seeds -1 tsp Hing

Cooking oil for frying –1/4 tsp

Here is the Recipe of Vada Pav:

Prepare Masala Potato

Step 1:

Boil 4-5 potatoes and peel its skin and keep in a bowl and smash them well.

Step-2:

We will prepare a masala paste, we will put green Mirchi, garlic, ginger, a pinch of hing, curry leaves, coriander leaves in a blending machine and blend it well.

Step 3:

Heat a frying pan and pour 3-4 tsp cooking oil, once the oil is heated we’ll add 1 tsp of Cumin seeds, 1 tsp mustard seeds and 1/4 tsp hing.

Step-4:

Cook the spice a bit and add the prepared masala paste, fry it for a minute on a low flame. Add smash potato and ½ tsp salt and cook it well on a medium flame for a minute, Once cooked keep it aside and let it cool down.

Prepare thick Batter

Step-5:

Take 1 cup of green flour and add 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, add ¼ tsp salt, ½ tsp red chilli, 1 tsp rice flour, mix well by adding water little by little. Try to make a thick batter.

Step 6:

Once your batter is ready, keep it aside. Now take your potato masala and start making a round shape with your hand like you do when you prepare roti and keep. Later keep the round shaped masala potato in your bowl for the next process.

It’s time to Prepare Chutney now

Step 7

We will prepare Garlic and groundnut chutney. We will need 1/2 cup of groundnut and we need to roast it in a frying pan for 3 minutes on a medium flame.

Step-8:

After 3 minutes we will switch off the flame and let it cool. We will remove the groundnut skin, put it in a blending machine and later we will add 12-23 peeled garlic cloves and 1 tsp cumin seeds, 1.5 tsp red chilli and salt and grind it all together.

Step 9:

Add oil to a pan, after the oil is heated we will put the round-shaped masala in the batter and mix it. You may use two spoons to mix the masala potato in the batter.

Step 10:

After the round-shaped masala potato is mixed in the batter, fry it well and take it out one by one and keep it in another bowl.

Step 11:

Let’s fry green chilli in the oil, you chop the chilli in the middle and put it in the pan.

Step 12:

The Final process is to assemble vada pav in order. Tear the paw in the middle and put the vada and green chilli inside it. Lastly, add chutney to the side of your plate and serve it.

Enjoy your tasty Vada Pav !