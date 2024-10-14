Surat jeweller creates portrait of Ratan Tata with 11 thousand diamonds, WATCH

Surat: A jeweler in Surat has created a stunning portrait of the late business legend Ratan Tata as a tribute. The tribute is made from 11,000 diamonds, a fitting choice for the national icon. The breathtaking portrait has gone viral on social media, captivating people everywhere.

Reportedly, the jeweler from Surat has created the incredible portrait of Ratan Tata using 11,000 diamonds as a tribute to his lifelong commitment to helping society. This stunning artwork is a tribute to Tata’s dedication to societal welfare. The jeweler created the masterpiece using lab-created gemstones, specifically American diamonds. The portrait was carefully crafted to capture Tata’s image. This remarkable portrait has garnered widespread attention and admiration on social media platforms like X with many users praising the creativity and sentiment behind it. The tribute is especially meaningful given Tata’s passing, and it serves as a beautiful reminder of his lasting impact on the world.

A video of the amazing portrait has been shared on the popular social media platform X(previously known as Twitter) by a user named @AnujDubey6. People are admiring the adorable art and incredible way of paying homage.

One user shared their emotional connection, writing, “Ratan Tata was more than just a businessman; he was a symbol of hope for so many.”

Another user praised the tribute, saying, “This piece is a true work of art, just like the legacy he left behind.” The outpouring of feelings continued, with another admirer stating, “He inspired generations with his humility and vision, and his absence will be deeply felt.”

