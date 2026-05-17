Super El Nino to come next month? Know which cities to suffer, past impact, and more

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El Nino has arrived in India and that also before time. Southwest monsoon expected to hit Keralam in 10 days.

According to the current observations, key temperature of the Pacific Ocean is already about 0.5 degree Celsius, which is above the normal temperature.

El Nino is a powerful and strong event which puts periodical warming of central Pacific Ocean which disrupts the weather system across the entire world. That weather patter changes global wind patterns. It also affects the monsoon in the country; one effect is that it weakens the monsoon winds carrying moisture to India, which can reduce rainfall over the Indian subcontinent.

When it becomes powerful, it weakens the monsoon winds that carry rainfall across the subcontinent.

‘All day Astronomy’ alerted the people of the global regarding the formation of super El Nino. It also mentioned that it will be the biggest one to ever witnessed in the history.

Look at the post here:

🚨: A super El Niño is forming in the Pacific – the biggest since the recorded history Get ready for extreme winters since 1877! pic.twitter.com/5YKzaIe0wt — All day Astronomy (@forallcurious) May 14, 2026

What are the effects of Super El Nino:

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Long droughts

Floods

Heatwaves

Extreme Storms

Heavy rainfall

Why it is a matter of concern for all of us?

El Nino can trigger extreme weather around the world.

Previously, El Nino in the year 2023 and 2024 made the globe experience the hottest years in the history.

We need to worry as it can be as strong and destructive in modern history as it arrived in the year 1997–98.

It has started raising concerns and making farmers worried who live in vulnerable regions. As it can delay planting delays and affects irrigation systems.

It has also alerted the authorities prepare cloud-seeding operations.

What was it’s impact on India?

‘The Great Famine’ of the year 1876–1878 was one of the worst humanitarian disasters in India’s history.

Failed monsoons wiped out crops across much of southern and western India, during British colonial rule.

During this period, India suffered with severe food shortages, starvation, and disease.

Millions of people died as the crisis worsened and colonial relief efforts fell short.

It is an unforgettable period remembered as the darkest time in India’s colonial era and is cited as example of the human cost of that time.

1877 El Nino: the deadliest to ever experience

The 1876–1878 El Niño remains one of the deadliest climate disasters in recorded history.

The intense and unusual warming of the Pacific Ocean disrupted global weather systems and triggered devastating droughts, famines, and disease outbreaks.

Regions that were affected by this warming was Asia, Africa, Australia, and parts of the Americas.

Regions and cities of India: At greatest risk during the time

Areas expected to face drought: Northern, western, and central regions of the country to face dryness and crop losses.

The states that may suffer are: Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan during the month of August–September.

Delhi which is facing extreme heat can expect little monsoon relief with continued hot and dry conditions.

Coastal regions of Tamil Nadu at expected risk of risk of excessive rainfall and flooding, similar to past El Niño years when the city saw severe inundation.

Below Normal rainfall: Madhya Pradesh, including Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Sagar, and Narmadapuram.

Regions likely spared from major deficits: Ladakh, parts of Rajasthan, the northeast, and northern south peninsula including Telangana.