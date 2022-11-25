Sudarshan Chakra of Lord Vishnu found in Puri of Odisha! Watch

There is a temple in Puri district of Odisha where the holy Sudarshan Chakra, the weapon of Lord Vishnu is worshiped. We can see a huge structure in this temple which resembles Sudarshan Chakra half buried in the soil. It is believed to be the Sudarshan Chakra of Lord Vishnu that was last used by Lord Krishna, one of the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. A report.

Background

Many people might not have thought of where the Sudarshan Chakra went after Lord Krishna left this world. Surely, many people are anxious to know.

Who can use Sudarshan Chakra

As per religious texts, it is only Lord Vishnu who can carry and use Sudarshan Chakra. Besides Him, any of his incarnation can also hold and use it. And Lord Krishna had used it during his incarnation. It is said apart from that, nobody can even lift Sudarshan Chakra.

Legend related to Sudarshan Chakra

Legends say after Lord Krishna left this world Sudarshan Chakra dropped off his hand and went deep into the earth. As per Shiva Purana, in the future, when Kalki Avatra will surface, this Sudarshan Chakra will resurface from the earth.

Sudarshan Chakra like structure in Odisha

Meanwhile it has been witnessed that some part of Sudarshan Chakra has come out of the earth in Puri district of Odisha. Only the upper part of the Chakra is visible at this place.

Sudarshan Chakra is worshipped half-evolved from the earth only in this place of Puri. Besides, there is no such temple in India. For reality check Kalinga TV reporter Shailendra Acharya reached Suhagpur village in Kakatpur block of Puri district along with videographer Chandan Das.

Sudarshan Chakra half-buried in earth found at a place in Puri district. The Agikhia Ashram is at the bank of Prachi River. It is also called Veer Singh gadi. Sudarshan Chakra is found here.

Mythological tale

As per mythology, in line with the wish of Lord Shree Krishna, Jadu dynasty ended up due to the curse of the Saptarishi. Sudarshan Chakra was used for the last time by Lord Krishna to eliminate Pradyumna, the last descendant of the dynasty. However, after this he did not return to Lord Krishna, rather moved to the bank of River Prachi to practice austerity.

This man dreamt about Sudarshan Chakra

As per another legend related to this place Sahuti Das, who revived the Agikhia Ashram situated in Prachi River bank, once dreamt of Sudarshan Chakra. He was said in the dream that at a certain place the holy Sudarshan Charkra is buried under the earth.

Following the dream, he engaged people to dig that place. However, even after deep excavation no glimpse of any chakra was found. Later, he again dreamt of Sudarshan Chakra where it was said that part of Sudarshan Chakra will be there.

Sudarshan Chakra found!

Accordingly, excavation went on and finally some part of a Sudarshan Chakra like structure was found. It was seen half-buried in the earth. It has been believed as the upper part of the holy Sudarshan Charkra of Lord Vishnu. This temple is located in the Suhagpur village in Kakatpur block of Puri district. Agikhia Ashram and the ‘Patala phuta Sudarshana’ are here.

In Buddhism

Not only to Hinduism, the structure has also been related to Buddhism by some scholars. They have claimed it to be the Dharma Chakra in Buddhism. However, reality is yet to be found out.

As per history, Kalinga Buddhist monk Upagupta on the Boudha Purnima day had tonsured the head of king Ashoka, who had by then transformed from Chandashok to Dharmashok, in the bank of River Prachi. After taking bath in Prachi River he was anointed as a Buddist monk. Later, Ashok propagated Buddhism far and wide the country and even in foreign countries.

Saint Ram Das episode

Reportedly, only during the time of Sahuti Das the excavation work had been carried out here. Once, saint Rama Das from Chhatia had visited this place. He became extremely emotional after witnessing this Chakra. According to him, information regarding the same structure can be found in a manuscript that he has kept since last many years with him. Many researchers have come here and discussed with the chief saint of the pitha as well as the villagers. Besides, the place is important for the researchers of Buddhism.

As per mythological texts, during the Kalki Avatar, Lord Hanuman will also surface in the incarnation of a human being and he will train Lord Kalki about the use of Sudarshan Chakra and Kalki will end the kaliyug.

As per Rig Veda, Sudarshan chakra is such a weapon which is a wheel of time. With the moving of wheel of time Lord Krishna makes the vicious people helpless. It is said Sudarshan Chakra surfaces only with the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and then disappears.