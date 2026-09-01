Subroto Bagchi Appointed to Lead Karnataka Skill Development Vision Group

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Karnataka has brought in Odisha-born entrepreneur and Mindtree co-founder Subroto Bagchi to lead a newly formed advisory group tasked with shaping the state’s approach to skill development and preparing its workforce for changing employment needs.

Bagchi has been appointed chairman of the Vision Group for Skill Development, constituted under the Karnataka State Skill Policy 2025–32. The body will advise the state government on emerging priorities, identify gaps in the skilling ecosystem, suggest interventions and support the implementation of the policy.

The group brings together representatives from industry, academia, civil society and government. It is the first Vision Group created in Karnataka specifically for skill development, adding skilling to a set of other areas where the state has already constituted similar advisory bodies, including information technology, biotechnology, startups and higher education.

For Bagchi, the new assignment follows several years of work on public-sector skilling and institution building in Odisha. He served as chairperson of the Odisha Skill Development Authority for about seven years during the Biju Janata Dal-led government and later took up the role of Chief Adviser to the Odisha government on institutional capacity building. In that position, he worked with civil services training institutions across the state.

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His latest role comes as Karnataka seeks to implement its State Skill Policy 2025–32, which is aimed at developing an industry-relevant and future-ready workforce across sectors and regions of the state. The policy places the skilling ecosystem in the broader context of changing industry requirements and emerging areas of work.

Karnataka Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Minister Sharanprakash Patil said the new group is intended to bring wider expertise into the state’s skilling efforts. He pointed to Bagchi’s experience in building human capital at scale and said that background made him well suited to chair the advisory body.

Bagchi has described the appointment as both an honour and an opportunity to work with Karnataka’s youth at a time when the nature of work is changing globally. He said the state is at an inflection point and has an opportunity to prepare young people for what lies ahead. He also expressed confidence that Karnataka’s youth would shape a new phase of skill development, with the Vision Group working to create the foundation needed for that future.

His association with skill development in Odisha began in 2016, when he was appointed to head the Odisha Skill Development Authority. His work there became one of the major parts of his public-sector career, alongside his earlier leadership experience in the technology industry as a co-founder of Mindtree.

With Bagchi now heading Karnataka’s first dedicated Skill Development Vision Group, the state’s skilling policy will have an advisory platform bringing together perspectives from government, education, industry and civil society as it prepares for shifts in the future of work.