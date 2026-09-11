Subarnapur: The Leaves That Tell the Story of Nuakhai

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In Western Odisha, when the new paddy ripens in the fields, every home celebrates Nuakhai. More than that, in the Gadjats of Subarnapur, this celebration has a unique, hidden story — a story hidden inside the leaf.

Here, who eats in which leaf matters? It is a centuries-old tradition passed from father to son, from grandfather to grandson.

Some people eat Nuakhai in Mahul leaf, some other in Kurei leaf, someone in Bhalia and someone in Sargi leaf. The leaves are different, the communities are different, but the emotion is one — thankfulness to Mother Nature.

One Festival, Many Leaves — The Unity in Diversity

This is what makes Subarnapur’s Nuakhai special. Different castes and communities have their own prescribed leaf for Nuakhai:

Kurei Patra: Used by some communities as their sacred leaf for the feast.

Bhalia Patra: The tradition of the Dumbal community.

Sargi Patra: The identity of the Chasa community.

Mahul Patra: The leaf in which the Bhulia community eats Nuakhai.

These leaves are not just for eating. Before the family eats, the first offering goes to the Ishta Devi. And how is that offering made? In the same leaf bowls — Khali, Dana and ‘Khurda’ (a big sized leaf bowl) — made from the leaves given by nature.

Nature gives the rice, nature gives the plate. In that plate, the new rice, Chhatua, Nau Bhaja, Pitha-Pana and Nabanna are offered to the Goddess. Only after that, the family sits together to eat the Nua.

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A Tree is More Than Shade

A tree does not just give shade. It gives fruit, flower, medicine and a priceless tool to keep our tradition alive.

As civilization moved forward, man tried to move away from nature. But in traditions like Nuakhai, that old bond between man and nature is still alive.

The leaf is different… the tradition is different… but the feeling is the same. Gratitude for the new harvest.

This year, there has been good rainfall. The paddy is swaying in the fields. The enthusiasm for Nuakhai is in every heart, and in the leaves of nature, a century-old tradition is still alive.

Here, Nuakhai is not just a festival. It is gratitude towards the land, respect for food, and love for nature.

As the elders say —

Patra bhinna hei pare, parampara bhinna hei pare,

hele Nuakhai ra bhabana gote — bibhinnata bhitare ekata.

In this leaf lies not just food, but the living story of generations and nature’s eternal bond with man.

Report: Sheshadev Barik, Sonepur