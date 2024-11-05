Spirit reveals chilling details of own murder in Odisha’s Jajpur district! Watch

Jajpur: In a rarest of the rare incident, the spirit of an allegedly murdered youth has reportedly revealed how he was murdered. Possessed by the spirit of the deceased youth, his sister spoke to a relative over phone and narrated how he was murdered. He shared every details of the crime. Even, when the relative on the phone cross questioned the spirit, he answered to each of his queries.

Such a chilling incident has taken place in Jajpur district of Odisha recently. The spirit said:

“My shirt was torn and my face was choked with that. Manas killed me by tying my neck with a rope. Manas called me and killed me on Wednesday night. I went to work at 10 o’clock. I was supposed to return home at 5 o’clock, but Manas stopped me. Since I talked about punching, he said that he would accompany me. Hence, I was sitting there looking at my mobile when Manas came and tied my neck with a rope and threw away my mobile. There were 4 people with him.

Earlier, Manas had asked me to give Rs 50 thousand because I said that I would not work. When I refused and wanted to leave the house, he stopped me. He said that he will leave with me at 7 o’clock. Then when I was sitting at the work site looking at my mobile, he and 4 others tied my hands and legs together. Then they killed me by strangling my throat.”

This is about the murder case of labourer Silu Pradhan in Nilachal steel complex in Kalinganagar industrial area. In the case police have picked up Manas, who had employed Silu, the deceased, and are interrogating him. 5 people, including Manas, have been arrested in this case, Kalinganagar Additional SP informed.

After interrogation, those involved in the murder will be arrested, he said. Police believe that apart from the 4 people who are in custody, others are also involved in this murder case.

Manas hail from Brahmanabati under Gandiya police station limits of Dhenkanal district. He employed Silu as a wage laborer in the plant.

The mystery of Silu’s death, narrated by the spirit, is not legally accepted as an evidence, but it is still widely believed in the village.

Silu is the son of Akshay Pradhan of Brahmanbati village under Gandiya police station of Dhenkanal district. He went into the factory to do duty on the last 30th but did not return. Accordingly, the family lodged a complaint at the Kalinganagar police station and sat in front of the factory gate for two days to protest.

On the evening of the second day, after learning from the JCB driver that Silu had been killed and buried at the plant site, search for his body started. Later, his body was recovered.

Watch the video here: