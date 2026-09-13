Special Ritual Sindoor Lagi Performed at Maa Samaleswari Temple Ahead of Nuakhai

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Sambalpur: Ahead of the Nuakhai festival, the traditional Sindoor Lagi ritual was performed at Maa Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur of Odisha today.

The rituals began with invocation and worship of Lord Ganesha. This was followed by Sindoor Lagi to 115 deities located around Maa Samaleswari.

The priests jointly performed the rituals. After the Sindoor Lagi, the temple premises are cleaned. The jewellery adorned on the Goddess is also cleaned in the presence of temple administration, priests and police.

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The traditional preparations underway at Maa Samaleswari temple for Nuakhai have created enthusiasm among devotees.

The temple administration is making all preparations to ensure that all rituals are completed smoothly before the main festival of Nuakhai.