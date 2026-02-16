Six East Coast Railway trains selected under onboard service reforms to improve cleanliness and passenger amenities

Advertisement

Six long-distance trains under the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone have been selected as part of Indian Railways’ onboard service reform programme aimed at improving cleanliness, maintenance, and passenger amenities. The initiative is part of a broader reform plan designed to enhance travel experience, particularly on high-footfall routes.

The reform programme, launched by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, is part of a wider plan to implement 52 reforms over 52 weeks, with onboard service improvement identified as the first major step. In the initial phase, Indian Railways has selected 80 long-distance trains across the country, including key trains under the East Coast Railway zone such as the Bhubaneswar–Bengaluru Prashanti Express.

Under the new system, the existing station-based cleaning model will be replaced with continuous onboard cleaning throughout the journey, from origin to destination. Cleaning teams will focus on maintaining toilet hygiene, removing garbage, ensuring water availability, and addressing minor electrical or mechanical issues during transit.

Advertisement

The reform also marks a shift towards improving cleanliness in general coaches, which were previously given less priority compared to reserved coaches. Dedicated teams will now extend cleaning services to general compartments, ensuring uniform hygiene standards across all coach categories.

Professional service teams will be deployed under defined service agreements that specify cleaning frequency based on passenger load and operational conditions. Multi-tasking teams will also handle minor technical issues alongside cleaning work, enabling faster resolution of onboard maintenance problems.

As part of the reform, Indian Railways will introduce control centres to monitor onboard cleanliness using AI-based image assessment systems, allowing authorities to track service performance and ensure compliance. The programme is expected to expand to more trains nationwide over the next three years based on operational requirements.

The inclusion of East Coast Railway trains in the reform programme is expected to improve travel quality for passengers and strengthen service standards across key routes connecting Odisha with major cities.