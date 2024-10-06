Shodasha Upachar Puja of Goddess Cuttack Chandi begins, Know the significance

Cuttack: The special ” Shodasha Upachar Puja” of the prime deity of the silver city, Goddess Cuttack Chandi has begun from today.

To witness this special kind of worship of Goddess Cuttack Chandi, devotees from across the state have started visiting the temple.

Shodasha Upachar Puja will commence for the next sixteen days in which the devotees will witness the different beshas of Goddess Cuttack Chandi.

Goddess will be adorned in sixteen attires during Dusshera, Suna Besha, Bhubaneswari Besha, Jay Durga Besha, Mahalaxmi Besha, Ugratara Besha, Raja Rajeswari Besha, Maha Saraswati Besha, Mahisamardini Besha, Tripura Bhairabi Besha, Matangi Besha, Narayani Besha, Harachandi Besha, Sodashi Besha, Banadurga Besha, Gayatri Besha, Mahakali Besha and Baglamukhi Besha.

It is said that since the days of the Maratha rule, the idol of the goddess was worshiped within the premises of the Barabati Fort. In 1568, due to the attack, the goddess was removed from there and was worshiped on the south side of the fort. After that it is said to be Goddess Peetha.

Since ancient times, sacrificial rituals were conducted near Maa Cuttack Chandi. In October 1985, the sacrficial rituals were stopped in the temple. The Chandi worshipper of Kanika Raja Hans Nada Panda found out Maa Chandi and worship her. Due to the faith of devotees, this Divya Peetha has been considered as one of the Shakti Peetha of the state.