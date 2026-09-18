SEMICON India 2026: CM Mohan Majhi Engages Swedish Delegates and Global Chip Giants

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New Delhi: The Odisha state government is aggressively pursuing global partnerships and investments to establish itself as a prominent hub for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, making significant strides at SEMICON India 2026. The state delegation, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, used the major industry event to showcase Odisha’s readiness for high-tech industrial growth.

In a key development, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met with a high-level Swedish delegation at the event to explore collaborative opportunities in the semiconductor sector. According to a direct official communication from the Odisha Electronics & IT (E&IT) Department, the discussions with the Swedish team focused on potential cooperation in critical supply chain areas, including specialty gases, raw materials, and the development of sustainable supply chain segments. This initiative is being advanced under the framework of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0, demonstrating Odisha’s proactive alignment with national strategic priorities.

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Chief Minister Majhi, joined by Odisha’s E&IT Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling and Chief Secretary Anu Garg, had extensive interactions with leaders from global semiconductor giants. These included top executives from key players such as Applied Materials, LAM Research, Micron, and emerging niche companies like 3DGS and SiCSem.

The presence of Odisha’s top leadership at SEMICON India 2026 underscores the state’s strategic intent to attract investments in the entire ESDM value chain.