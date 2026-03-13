Scindia Allocates ₹2,229 Cr to Connect 7,157 Odisha Villages

Advertisement

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that ₹2,229 crore from the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) is being deployed, targeting the state’s most remote regions to usher them into the 4G and 5G era. He stated this clearly in the Rajya Sabha on March 12, 2026—a determined move to bridge the digital divide.

Recently Electronics & IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling told the Assembly they’re not just making promises; they’re acting quickly to address rural telecom challenges. At present, 1,237 villages—roughly 2.4% of the state—remain without any mobile connectivity. The government has pledged to change this by June 2026.

The plan is ambitious. There’s a roadmap for 5,182 new mobile towers to reach 7,157 villages that currently have little to no service. Tribal districts, especially those under the Fifth Schedule, are given priority. Of the total funds, ₹1,859.95 crore is allocated to these regions, with 4,470 towers already under rapid deployment. The terrain is difficult, and these areas have been left out for far too long, but this time the government is determined to deliver under Digital Bharat Nidhi

They’re not starting from scratch, either. Most groundwork is already complete. Out of the 4,225 towers initially planned under the saturation project, 3,281 are already operational. Only 944 remain, and these are scheduled to go live by July. All of this is part of the state’s Mission PoWaR, ensuring high-speed data is provided alongside new roads and electricity. Full rural coverage isn’t just an objective now—it’s within reach.

