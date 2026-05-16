Savitri Puja And The Story Behind The Festival

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From the legendary tale of Savitri and Satyavan to day-long fasting and prayers under banyan trees, Savitri Puja continues to hold deep cultural and spiritual importance across many Indian households.

Every year, married Hindu women across different parts of India observe Savitri Puja with prayers, fasting, and traditional rituals for the well-being and long life of their husbands. The festival, deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, is celebrated with devotion and faith, especially in states like Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The festival is usually observed on the Amavasya, or new moon day, in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, which falls during May or June every year.

The Story Behind Savitri Puja

Savitri Puja is based on the famous story of Savitri and Satyavan from the Mahabharata. According to Hindu mythology, Princess Savitri chose Satyavan as her husband despite learning that he was destined to die within a year.

One day, while Satyavan was cutting wood in a forest, he collapsed and died. Yama, the god of death, arrived to take his soul away. But Savitri followed Yama and refused to leave her husband’s side. Impressed by her intelligence, courage, and devotion, Yama offered her several wishes.

Savitri wisely asked for the well-being of her family and eventually requested children for herself and Satyavan. Realising that the wish could not be fulfilled without Satyavan being alive, Yama granted his life back.

The story is seen as a symbol of love, loyalty, strength, and determination. Over the years, Savitri became a respected figure representing devotion and dedication in marriage.

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How Is The Festival Celebrated?

On Savitri Puja, married women wake up early, take a ritual bath, and wear traditional sarees, jewellery, and sindoor. Many women observe a strict fast throughout the day and offer prayers for their husbands’ long life and family happiness.

One of the main rituals involves worshipping the banyan tree, which is considered sacred in Hindu tradition. Women tie threads around the tree while praying and listening to the story of Savitri and Satyavan from priests or elderly family members.

Homes and temples are decorated with flowers, fruits, and puja items, while local markets become crowded with people buying offerings, bangles, and traditional essentials for the festival.

More Than Just A Ritual

Though Savitri Puja has strong religious roots, many families also see it as a celebration of emotional bonding and family values. In several households, the festival becomes a moment where traditions are passed down from one generation to another.

Today, even as lifestyles change, Savitri Puja continues to remain an important cultural festival for many women, keeping alive a centuries-old story of faith, love, and resilience.

Also Read: Why Puri Srimandir has Halted Inner Darshan