Sataranala Bridge in Jajpur district of Odisha linked to Atharanala in Puri, watch

Jajpur: The Sataranala Bridge in the Jajpur district of Odisha is reportedly linked to the famous Atharanala Bridge of Shree Khetra Puri.

The Atharanala Bridge located at the entrance of the holy town Puri in Odisha, which is famous for Rath Yatra and Lord Jagannath is very famous. Even in a few popular bhajans, Atharanala has found place. However, many people might not have heard about Sataranala, located in the Jajpur district of Odisha.

Atharanala is named so because 18 big pipes have been used in this bridge while in the Sataranala pola (bridge) of Jajpur, 17 big pipes have been used in the construction.

Similar to Atharnala Bridge in Shrekshetra Puri, Sataranala pola (Bridge) is also an age old bridge. It is located in the Biraja khetra in the Jajpur district of Odisha.

According to legends, in Jagannath culture, Lord Jagannath’s sister is Jajpur’s presiding deity Maa Biraja. When Lord Jagannath comes to visit his sister Biraja and while taking leave from her, mother Biraja herself comes up to this Sataranala Bridge to see off Lord Jagannath, her brother.

The name of this place is Gala-gali Shankha. This place in Dharamsala block of Jajpur district, which carries many legends, has been recognized by the State Culture and Tourism department. Now, demands have been raised for its proper maintenance and restoration.

The Shankha village is situated in the Patunia Panchayat of Dharmasala block in Jajpur district. On the outskirts of this village is the historic Sankha Bridge that has been made on the Shagadia canal. There are many folklores on this bridge.

As per the legends, Lord Jagannath takes leave of his sister and goes to Puri from here. While saying goodbye to her brother, Goddess Biraja says to Lord Jagannath, “Okay brother you go from here… I will also leave”. Which is called ‘Gala (you leave) and Gali (I am gone)’ in Odia. Probably, today’s name of the place ‘Gala Gali Sankha’ drives its name from this ‘Gala and Gali’ of this parting time that is later added to name of the place, Sankha, and thus it is called Gala Gali Sankha.

The construction style, art and structure of this bridge is similar to that of Athara Nala bridge of Puri. The Sataranala Bridge was probably built in the 7th century. In that century, the Keshari dynasty reigned in Odisha. Puri Atharanla Setu was built during the reign of the Keshari dynasty.

At that time, the road that was built from the then Jajnagar (Jajpur) to Puri towards the south, the people of the Keshari clan may have built this Sankha bridge on the Shagadia canal.

Judging by the geographical situation of that time, the national highway was not built then, the pedestrians used to travel from Jajpur to Puri by crossing the Kelua River, a tributary of the Bramhani River through the Baruan Road.

While the Sankha Bridge is made of 17 pipes, many of these pipes are now buried in the ground. Due to the vagaries of time, natural disasters, flood and lack of maintenance, some rocks have fallen on both sides of the Bridge.

Report: Abineshwar Satpathy, Jajpur, Kalinga TV

Watch the video here: