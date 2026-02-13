Sarla Maheshwari: The voice of grace that defined Doordarshan’s golden era

Advertisement

New Delhi: Before news became loud, fast and crowded with scrolling tickers, there was a time when the evening bulletin on Doordarshan was almost sacred. At the heart of that ritual stood Sarla Maheshwari, composed, measured and unmistakably graceful.

The veteran Hindi news anchor passed away in Delhi on Thursday due to kidney failure. She had been undergoing dialysis for some time. Maheshwari was 71 and is survived by her husband, noted gastroenterologist Dr Pawan Maheshwari, and her two sons.

An Anchor of Authority and Elegance

Draped in her signature reverse-pallu Gujarati sari, with crisp pleats and the border resting firmly across her shoulder, Maheshwari entered living rooms across the country with quiet authority.

In an era without Teleprompters, she delivered the news with impeccable diction and calm assurance. Even the most turbulent national events found space within the discipline of her carefully spoken sentences.

At a time when Doordarshan was India’s sole television news channel, Maheshwari became one of the defining faces of Hindi broadcasting in the 1980s.

A Mentor behind the Camera

Former colleague Shammi Narang recalls joining Doordarshan in 1983 feeling nervous about live broadcasts. An editor advised him to learn from Maheshwari.

“She had exquisite language, diction, grace and composure,” Narang remembers, adding that despite her dignified public persona, she had a sharp sense of humour.

Her professionalism extended beyond presentation. Narang recounts how deftly she managed on-air slip-ups during live bulletins, correcting mistakes so smoothly that viewers never noticed.

Scholar and Teacher

Maheshwari began her career as a news announcer while pursuing a PhD in Hindi. Alongside broadcasting, she taught at Delhi University’s Jesus and Mary College and Hansraj College, shaping young minds with the same discipline she brought to the newsroom.

One of her students at Jesus and Mary College was Rini Khanna, who later became her colleague. Khanna describes her as “quiet elegance” and “an institution with a rock-solid foundation.”

“She carried her culture beautifully, never loudly, always respectfully,” Khanna says, recalling how she even learnt to drape the reverse-pallu sari from Maheshwari.

Grace in a Changing Media Landscape

As Indian television evolved into a louder, more competitive space, Maheshwari chose not to engage in the noise. She remained reserved, dignified and non-controversial, qualities that made her presence timeless.

For fellow anchor Sadhna Shrivastav, Maheshwari was the embodiment of grace, both on and off screen.

A Lasting Legacy

In today’s era of rapid-fire debates and constant headlines, Sarla Maheshwari’s style feels almost archival, a reminder of when news was delivered with restraint and responsibility.

Her voice carried not just information, but civility. And in that measured calm, she became more than a newsreader, she became a standard.

With her passing, Indian broadcasting loses not just a veteran anchor, but a symbol of an era when dignity defined the news.

Watch the video here:

दूरदर्शन परिवार की ओर से सरला माहेश्वरी को भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। वे एक उत्कृष्ट समाचार वाचिका थीं और भारतीयों के लिए विश्वसनीय एवं सौम्य आवाज़ का पर्याय बनीं। उनकी गरिमापूर्ण प्रस्तुति, सटीक उच्चारण, संयमित अंदाज़ और शांत स्वभाव ने समाचारों को गहन विश्वसनीयता और आत्मविश्वास से भर… pic.twitter.com/BFih2Fjlzr — Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) February 12, 2026