Sambalpur: ‘Khandadhua’ ritual of Maa Samaleshwari performed, watch

Sambalpur: The ‘Khandadhua’ (washing of the holy sword) ritual of Maa Samaleshwari was performed today in Sambalpur of Odisha. Now, the rituals of Navami are going to begin.

Goddess Maa Samaleswari is the presiding deity of Sambalpur. The priests of the Samaleswari temple performed the Khandadhua ritual, thereby washing the holy sword at the Machhindra ghat of Mahanadi River and then performed different worships.

According to tradition, on the day of Mahasthami, following the Khandapuja (worship of the sword) the Sandhi puja is performed. And then the Navami puja is started.

Similarly, on Astami, the eight day of Navratri, in western Odisha, sisters keep a vow to wish their brothers’ long life. This is called ‘Bhai Jiuntia’.

Women and girls offer the duba by touching it to the holy sword and then worship for the long life of their brothers.

