‘Sada Khia’ Ritual Held for Pregnant Cow in Balasore, Odisha, watch

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Soro: The ‘Sada Khia’ ritual held for a pregnant cow in Balasore district of Odisha recently. This ritual, which normally is observed for pregnant woman has been observed for a pregnant cow, which shows the affection of the cow owner for the animal.

Meet Kamalakanta Jena of Arjunpur village under Khaira block in Soro area of Balasore district, who takes care of the cow like his child. The cow is now 7 months pregnant.

With celebration of the unique ritual, Jena has given a new message to the society by celebrating the “Saad Khia” festival.

Such a festival is held for a pregnant woman, but such an arrangement for an animal is certainly extraordinary and commendable.

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The said cow lost its mother when it was young. Since then, Kamalakant had raised it like his own child. Starting from feeding it to daily care, treatment and protection – he did everything with his own hands.

During the Saad festival, the cow was bathed and decorated with new clothes and flowers. After worshipping the village goddess Kamalakanta, the cow was fed a variety of food, sweets, fruits, and home-made food.

Watch the video here: