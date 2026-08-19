Rs 23 Crore Raghurajpur Project to Boost Odisha’s Heritage and Cultural Tourism

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Raghurajpur in Puri is set for a major tourism and infrastructure upgrade, with the Odisha government committing Rs 23 crore to an integrated development project for the state’s renowned heritage village. Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Pravati Parida laid the foundation stone for the project on Tuesday.

The investment will cover improvements to village infrastructure, facilities for artisans and tourist amenities, while also supporting efforts to promote Raghurajpur’s cultural heritage. The Tourism Department is taking up the project with the broader objective of strengthening the village’s position as a major heritage and cultural tourism destination.

Raghurajpur is particularly known for its Pattachitra painting tradition and Gotipua dance. Under the project, the government also plans to promote the village’s wood carving and terracotta crafts, alongside its existing artistic traditions.

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Parida said the development programme is intended to give Raghurajpur’s traditional arts a wider international platform. She described the village as being at the centre of Odisha’s artistic and cultural identity and said the initiative would open a new phase in its tourism development. The state’s stated ambition is to establish Raghurajpur as a premier world-class destination for heritage and cultural tourism.

The planned facilities are also intended to improve the experience of visitors arriving from elsewhere in India and from abroad. Alongside tourism infrastructure, the project is expected to provide stronger opportunities and support mechanisms for artists and artisans working in the village.

The foundation stone ceremony brought together Pipili MLA Ashrit Pattanayak, Puri District Collector Dibyajyoti Parida and Tourism Department Additional Secretary Saroj Kumar Pradhan. Local representatives, artists, departmental officials and other dignitaries were also present.

The project therefore combines two strands of development: improving the physical and visitor infrastructure of Raghurajpur while placing greater emphasis on the traditional artistic practices that underpin its identity as Odisha’s heritage village.