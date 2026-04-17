Rourkela Airport Expansion: AAI Takeover to Enable Large Aircraft Operations

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Odisha’s government is pushing hard to boost regional links and ramp up industrial logistics by overhauling Rourkela airport. Right now, the place belongs to the Rourkela Steel Plant, which is under SAIL, but the big plan is to change the ownership to the Airports Authority of India. That switch is supposed to open the door for a serious infrastructure upgrade—transforming the airport from its current Code 2C status (which only allows smaller ATR-72 aircraft) to a Code 4C hub that can handle big commercial jets.

This project really picked up steam at a recent high-stakes meeting in Bhubaneswar according to The New Indian Express. Top officials were there—Union Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik, Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg, and acting SAIL Chairman KK Singh. The primary focus was to streamline the “expeditious expansion” of both the steel plant and the airport by dismantling administrative bottlenecks. The Steel Plant has already said it’s ready to hand over the airport land to AAI, once they settle on what compensation looks like.

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On the technical side, the expansion plan is very ambitious. After a DGPS survey, the proposed new airport boundary will form a “cricket bat” shape—stretching about 4.6 kilometers east to west. The new runway and buildings are set to run from Chhend Colony out to the Sector 17 cricket field. That’s a big leap in size, and it has to be, if they want to meet all the safety and technical requirements for bigger planes.

Still, there’s a hefty cost. Securing the extra 322 acres—278 from the Steel Plant and another 44 from private land—means about 1,500 houses would get demolished. The “bat handle” part of the expansion also puts well-known spots like Delhi Public School, Sector 15’s police station, and four religious sites at risk. And clearing the way for planes to land? That’s going to mean cutting down close to 25,000 trees, at least according to environmental studies.

Now, as the project heads into its next steps, officials in Sundargarh district say they’ve finished valuing the airport’s existing assets. Next, they’ll work out how much the extra Steel Plant land and buildings are worth. Once everything officially moves to the Airports Authority of India, the state expects Rourkela to have a full fledged airport.