Role of Odisha in reshaping the future of Indian Hockey

Bhubaneswar: The glory of Indian hockey is back in leaps and bounds. The Indian team has proved itself yet again by defeating Spain in the Olympics and winning the bronze medal. It is true that the team could not reach the finals but the team has played to the best of its abilities and won the hearts of millions of people world over.

The team has shown its unity and strength in hockey by defeating strong teams like Australia and Great Britain, for this the Indian hockey team is being praised in the country and abroad. But here we must remember the important role of the state of Odisha behind the huge change in the scenario of the Indian hockey team and reshaping the game.

The Indian hockey team with the support of the Odisha government has bounced back to its original glory yet again. The team has shown a considerable growth in popularity. The Indian men’s hockey team has been praised by everyone after its brilliant performance at the Paris Olympics and so was Odisha.

In the semi-finals the team, fought hard against the mighty German Hockey team and lost by just one goal. But the effort and determination of the players has won the hearts of billions of hockey lovers.

However it is worth mentioning here that, a major contribution of Odisha lies behind this glorious journey of the Indian hockey team. It is common knowledge that after 1980, the Indian hockey was about to disappear due to lack of promotion and support. Back in 2008, the team failed to qualify for the Olympics. Later, Sahara India withdrew the sponsorship from the Indian hockey team and there was a huge crisis for Indian hockey. Hockey India’s performance became further. Indian sports enthusiasts completely turned away from hockey. It was then that the state of Odisha extended a hand of support to Hockey India.

In the year 2018, Odisha announced that it will the chief sponsor of both the men’s and women’s national hockey teams. From 2018 to 2023 Odisha Mining Corporation took over the sponsorship of hockey. For this they made an agreement with Hockey India. After the 5-year agreement with the Odisha government had ended, the sponsorship was signed for another 10 years.

The big decision to sponsor the team from February 1, 2023 to January 31, 2033 was made, this motivated not only hockey players but also its employees and hockey lovers. Now Odisha has announced to sponsor both men’s and women’s hockey teams till 2036. Odisha bedazzled the world by hosting the Hockey World Cup twice once in 2018 and again in 2023.

The previous BJD government took extensive steps to increase the interest of the youth in hockey along with the major promotion of hockey in various platforms. Now after the new government in the state, this trend has continued. The Indian men’s hockey team shone in 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the support of the Odisha government.

On the other hand, the women’s hockey team has entered the semi-finals of the Olympics for the first time. Hockey revolution has been created in the country with the help of Odisha government. India has become the powerhouse of hockey. And Odisha has become number one in hosting major hockey competitions, sports infrastructure and hospitality. For the promotion of hockey, Odisha has prepared Hockey Stadium that are at par with international standards. After developing the Kalinga Stadium with world class facilities Odisha built the biggest hockey stadia un Rourkela that is the Birsamunda Hockey Stadium which has even entered the Guinness World Records.

Indian players have improved their performance in a major way, all thanks to the fair infrastructure. Indian athletes have brought glory to the country by winning a historic bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Gold medal in 2018 Asian Champions Trophy, Bronze in 2021 Asian Champions Trophy, Bronze in 2022 Asia Cup, Silver in 2022 Commonwealth Games and Gold medal in 2023 Asian Champions Trophy.

Indian hockey has been resurrected due to the support of the Odisha government. The popularity of hockey has increased in the country. The role that Odisha has played in the direction of restoration and promotion of hockey has been praised not only in the country but worldwide.