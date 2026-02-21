Risky journey of students to Matric exam centre in tractor raises safety concern, watch

Advertisement

Kandhamal: The risky journey of about 30 students to the examination centre in a tractor on the first day of the Matric exam in Kandhamal district of Odisha has raised safety concerns. The incident took place in K Nuagaon Block of the district.

The video of the incident has gone viral, with netizens questioning the safety of these students.

As seen in the video, students are being transported to the examination centre in a tractor. While most of the students are either sitting or standing in the trolley of the tractor, a few students were also witnessed making the perilous journey by standing on the iron handle that connects the tractor and the trolley.

After this video went viral, many questions have been raised about the safety of the examinees. It has been learnt that all these students are from PM Shri High School, K Nuagaon.



On the first day of the matriculation examination this year, these Class 10 students of PM Shri High School, K Nuagaon, were transported to the examination centre, Kudutuli High School, by a tractor in such dangerous conditions. They sat in the tractor trolley to travel to the examination centre, with some students even travelling standing in the tractor trolley and on the engine’s joint.

After the video went viral, questions were raised about the safety of the students. Who would have been responsible if something had happened? Dissatisfaction has been expressed in various quarters regarding this. It is learnt that the school authorities had not made any arrangements for the Class 10 students to go to the examination centre, yet the students went in tractors.

Watch the video here: