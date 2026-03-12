Rice ATM Odisha Update: Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, and Dhenkanal to get 24/7 setups

Advertisement

The Odisha government has announced the launch of its “Rice ATM” initiative in Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, and Dhenkanal. The pilot of which was started in 2024, August. The project has since benefited 20,217 Ration card holders, dispensing a total of 3,805 quintals of rice without any human intervention.

The initiative, named “Annapurti” began in Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar is a strategic collaboration between the State government and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). With the successful pilot, government is looking to expand this initiative in four more districts.

The primary reason to launch this was to eliminate the middlemen. Human trait errors like Theft, Malpractice can be solved via this initiative. By using Aadhaar linked biometric authentication, machines ensure that beneficiaries receive their exact entitlement (up to 50kg in 5 minutes) with 99.99% accuracy, effectively curbing black-marketing and “short-changing.”

Another major problem was that earlier they were dependent on timings on which the fair-price shops operated, which would be difficult for daily wage earners to stand in long ques forgoing their day’s salary. These Rice ATM’s operate 24/7 which makes it convenient for them.

Advertisement

Currently, the service is only active in Bhubaneswar, but the Ministry of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare plans to gradually extend the facility to all 30 districts of Odisha in a phased manner.

Recommended :