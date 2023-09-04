Rekha Panchami 2023 underway in Srimandira of Puri in Odisha

Puri: Rekha Panchami 2023 rituals are underway in the famous Lord Jagannath temple of Puri in Odisha on Monday. On this day the Rahu Rekha niti is performed in Srimandira. In this ritual, the Rahu Rekha that is made with a golden pati is offered to the deity so that the deities look beautiful.

As per reports, the Daitapati servitors together perform this secret ritual. The Rahu Rekha niti begins following completion of the the Prathama Bhoga Mandapapa.

Since this is a secret ritual of the deities, devotees are not allowed for darshan of the deities during execution of this ritual. Puri Srimandira has been closed for devotees today in between 3 pm and 8 pm.

On the occasion of Snana Purnima, when the deities are given a holy bath with 108 pots of water, the Rahu Rekha is taken out from them.

The Rahu Rekha is taken out of the Bhandara Ghara on today’s day in the presence of Deulakarana, Tadhau Karana and Bhandara Mekaapa. After the prathama Bhogamandapa, the Pushpalaka servitors will perform the Jhobakanthi and Mailama rituals. Also, the Mahajana servitor will establish Goddess Bhdevi and Sridevi in the Khataseja Griha.

Later, after ‘sanskar’ of the Rahu Rekha by the Pati Mohapatra is done, the badagrahis of the four Badas will fix the Rahu Rekha on the Srimukha of Lord Jagannath along with Osua and clothe.

Once the ritual will be over, the darshan of the deities will resume.