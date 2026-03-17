Regular flight likely from March end from Malkangiri

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Malkangiri: In a good news for the people of Malkangiri district in Odisha it has been learnt that regular flights are likely to be operated from Malkangiri Airport soon. The operators speculate the most awaited service to commence by the end of March.

To facilitate this, a high-level team of the state government accompanied with a technical team from the India One Air Company visited the airport recently and assessed the situation. A team led by the state government’s Civil Aviation Advisor, Suresh Chandra Hota, and Safety Advisor, Manoj Kumar Dash, thoroughly inspected the Malkangiri airport during this visit.

A technical team, including India One Air pilots and captains, assessed the situation, and examined the runway and other related factors. Later, the team instructed the construction department to further strengthen security measures to prevent cattle from entering the runway.

A trial run of India One Air passenger aircraft is expected soon, and preparations are underway for regular flights by the end of March.

It is to be noted that Malkangiri Airport was inaugurated in January 2024. Plans are in place to expand Malkangiri Airport’s runway to 3000 meters in the coming days.

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Passenger services will commence at Malkangiri Airport after obtaining permission from the Directorate of Civil Aviation.

Malkangiri Airport has been built on approximately 233 acres of land, featuring a 1620-meter-long and 30-meter-wide runway. Around Rs. 70 crore has been spent on the airport’s development.

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