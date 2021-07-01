Recipe to prepare tasty and spongy Dhokla at home

Dhokla is a very popular Gujarati food prepared with gram flour. This is delicious and easy to digest and good for health as well. You can have Dhokla as your breakfast or lunch. Dhokla is usually prepared with easily available ingredients.

Ingredients required

Gram flour -1 1/2 cup

Salt – 1/2 tsp

Sugar- 1/2 tsp

Turmeric powder- 1/2 tsp

Eno fruit salt – 1 tsp

Oil – 1 tsp

Mustard seeds- 1/2 tsp

Green chillies– 5 nos.

Curry Leaves Water – 1/2

Cup Salt – 1/2 tsp

Sugar – 2 tsp

Coriander leaves (chopped)

How to prepare

Step 1– The first step is to make a dhokla batter, that, we will need 1 and 1/2 cups of gram flour and to that, we will need to add Salt – 1/2 tsp, Sugar- 1/2 tsp, Turmeric powder- 1/2 tsp, Eno fruit salt – 1 tsp and mix all together, Gradually we will need to add water, little by little. The batter should sit for at least 10 minutes.

Step 2– The next step is that we need to brush the cake tin with some oil. Before we pour the batter into the cake tin, we will need to add eno fruit salt and mix it gently.

Step 3– We will need to pour the batter immediately into the cake tin. After heating the pressure cooker/ pot with some water, we will need to place a stand inside. We will then Place the cake tin on the stand in the pot, Close, and steam cook the dhokla for about 20 mins. It should be on a medium-low flame.

Step 4– Now, you will need to remove the tin and let it cool down.

Step 5– Heat a pan with some oil, add mustard seeds and let it splutter. Now, add green chilies, and curry leaves. After few minutes pour water, add salt, sugar bring it to a boil, and turn off the stove. You will also need to add lemon juice, coriander leaves and stir well.

Step 6– You should check the dhokla and let it come to room temperature. The next step is to take the dhokla from the cake tin and cut it into squares or triangles according to your choice. Pour the tempered ingredients onto the dhokla, Let the dhokla soak in the tempering, and finally garnish it with grated coconut and coriander leaves.

Step 7– Thus the Dhokla is ready to e served. Enjoy!

