Recipe: How to prepare Kurkure Chaat at home

kurkure chaat recipe
Kurkure Chaat is really really appetizing, spicy. It is easy to prepare as well. You will need only a few minutes. This spicy kurkure  recipe will surely  tingle your taste buds.

 

Ingredients required

chilli powder

Chopped onion

Chopped tomato

Chopped coriander leaves,

2 tbsp mixture,

half lemon juice,

I tbsp lemon juice,

salt for taste,

 

Recipe step by step

 

Step 1: Take a plate, open kurkure packet and put it in a plate, make the kurkere into small pieces

 

Step 2: Add 2 tbsp mixture on the plate.

 

Step 3:Chop onion, tomato, green chilli coriander leaves and add it in the plate

 

Step 4: Add salt, tomato ketchup 1 tbsp, chili 2 tbsp,  half lemon juice, a little salt for taste

 

Step 5: Mix it all together. It looks amazing

 

Step 6: Thus, your kurkure chaat is ready to serve.

