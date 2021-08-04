Recipe: How to prepare Kurkure Chaat at home
Kurkure Chaat is really really appetizing, spicy. It is easy to prepare as well. You will need only a few minutes. This spicy kurkure recipe will surely tingle your taste buds.
Ingredients required
chilli powder
Chopped onion
Chopped tomato
Chopped coriander leaves,
2 tbsp mixture,
half lemon juice,
I tbsp lemon juice,
salt for taste,
Recipe step by step
Step 1: Take a plate, open kurkure packet and put it in a plate, make the kurkere into small pieces
Step 2: Add 2 tbsp mixture on the plate.
Step 3:Chop onion, tomato, green chilli coriander leaves and add it in the plate
Step 4: Add salt, tomato ketchup 1 tbsp, chili 2 tbsp, half lemon juice, a little salt for taste
Step 5: Mix it all together. It looks amazing
Step 6: Thus, your kurkure chaat is ready to serve.