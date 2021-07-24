Recipe: How to prepare Jalebi at home

Jalebi is one of the most popular desserts of India. This crispy and crunchy dessert is dipped in sugar syrup and is loaded with flavours. Jalebi is the sweet disc that is favourite to many people in India. These are thin, crispy and tasty. It is also known as jilapi. It is sweet and popular all over South Asia, North Africa and the Middle East. Jalebis are prepared by deep-frying maida flour batter in spiral shapes. It is later soaked in sugar syrup for better taste.

INGREDIENTS OF JALEBI

10 Servings

3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cornflour

2 cup hung curd

1 1/2 pinch baking soda

1/2 cup ghee

2 cup sunflower oil

3 cup sugar

3 cup water

5 strand saffron

4 drops of rose essence

1/2 teaspoon powdered green cardamom

1/2 teaspoon edible food colour

Recipe: How to prepare Jalebi (Step by Step)

Step 1 – Take a bowl, mix all-purpose flour, cornflour and baking soda in a bowl. Now, add ½ cup ghee and food colour to the above mixture. For thick batter add curd and water as well. Mix well all together for which jalebi batter.

Step 2- Keep the prepared batter overnight at least for 8-10 hours to ferment.

Step 3- Heat water in a pan over medium flame, add sugar and mix until it is fully dissolved. This is for sugar syrup. you can also add saffron, cardamom powder and rose essence for a better scent and taste.

Step 4- Heat oil in a pan, keep it on medium flame.

Step 5- Fill the jalebi batter in a Muslin Fabric and make a small hole in the cloth.

Step 6- Squeeze the batter inside the music fabric to form a spiral shape.

Step 7- Fry till the jalebis are crisp and bright orange

Step 8- Soak the Jalebis in Sugar Syrup that you have prepared earlier. Keep it for a few minutes and serve.

Enjoy!