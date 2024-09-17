Rayagada: Former Block Chairman turns to daily labour to make ends meet, watch

Gunupur: In an instance of reversal of fortune, a former Block Chairman from the Rayagada district of Odisha has turned to daily labour to make her ends meet.

Meet Phula Shabar, the first ever woman chairman of Padampur Block in this district who was elected in 1997. She is from Chintalguda, a remote village in Padmapur Block of Rayagada District in Odisha. In this village, once Phula Shabar was the block chairperson.

It seems, she could not do anything for herself despite being in the position of Block chairman. And thus now living in a wretched hut. One day she used to provide the benefits of government schemes to the people and now she herself is waiting for any government benefit for herself.

These days though the former chairman is in her old age, she is not a burden on anyone. Every day, she completes her daily chore and goes to work as a daily labourer. Whatever she earns, she manages with that.

In 1997, Phula Shabar was elected as the first woman chairman in Padmapur block of Rayagada district. Then, she conducted meeting with many political leaders and ministers. During her tenure in power, large crowd of people gathered in front of her house. But now it’s all a dream. No one knows her now.

Who would believe that a person who has done so much for others is giving up on herself today?

Phula Shabar, the former chairman is living a struggling life today and thus has sought government help. Therefore, the local administration should now pay close attention to this, the villagers have requested.

