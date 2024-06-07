Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri on July 7, construction of all wheels of rath completed

Puri: On July 7, the world-famous procession of Lord Jagannath will be held. The closer the ride, the busier Shreekhetra of Puri shall become. In 27 days, the construction of the rath shall be completed.

The construction of 42 wheels and 21 axles of the three chariots has been completed and the construction of various parts of the three chariots is in progress. After the auspicious puja, the work of covering the three chariots with five bars has been started and the barbing work has been completed on the front and rear faces of the three chariots.

The construction of wheels of number 12 and number 13 of Taldhwaj Rath has been completed and the wheel of number 14 is being done. In addition to this, today the Taldhwaj Rath’s front and rear faces are completed with auspicious puja and five bars on two faces have been affixed. After the auspicious puja of the Taldhwaj Rath, the work of covering five floors has been started.

Similarly, the construction of 11 wheels out of the total 12 wheels of the Darpadalana Rath has been completed till date and the last wheel has been completed. The construction of the 15th wheel of the Nandighosha Rath has been completed and the last 16th wheel has been completed.