Rare practices witnessed during Rath Yatra of Dharakote in Ganjam, watch

Berhampur: Rare practices were witnessed recently during the Rath Yatra of Dharakote area in Ganjam district of Odisha. Bahuda Jatra, the return journey of Lord Jagannath, which normally takes place on the Dashami tithi (10th day) everywhere, is organized here on the Ekadasi tithi (the 11th day).

As of now Bahuda Yatra is over all over the world. Lord Jagannath has returned to Badadanda, the grand road in Puri with his brother and sister. But over the years, a unique Bahuda Yatra has been witnessed in Dharakote princely State of Ganjam district.

Bahuda Yatra is celebrated here on the 11th day. Besides the idols even the female king Sulakshana Gitanjali Devi rides the chariot and then only it rolls. Bahuda Yatra has been celebrated here for many years in a monarchical style.

Thousands of devotees were gathered to get a glimpse of the God and also the king. It is truly a unique tradition.

According to the royal tradition, King Sulakshana Gitanjali of Dharakote Gadjat (former princely State) is made to sit on a palanquin and then she is taken in a tour of the town along with the council of ministers and subjects. Following the tour she gets seated in the chariot. And then, the chariot is pulled. On this occasion the whole environment vibrates with music.

Such a unique Bahuda Yatra has been celebrated since long in the Dharkote area. Though monarchy is not anymore here, the royal tradition is still alive in this Gadjat area and the people of the entire region are proud of the royal tradition.

As Rath Jatra approaches, Dharakote palace turns festive. A large crowd witnesses both Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra here.

Sulakshana Gitanjali Devi has expressed that they will continue their efforts to maintain such tradition.

Watch the video here: