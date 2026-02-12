Rare Pod of Four Dolphins Spotted Playing in Puri Sea Waters, watch

Advertisement

Puri: In a rare and breathtaking sight, a herd of dolphins was spotted frolicking in the waters off Puri sea beach in Odisha, marking a first-of-its-kind occurrence. While dolphins are commonly found in Chilika beach, this is the first time a pod of four dolphins has been witnessed at Puri sea beach, leaving locals and tourists alike thrilled.

According to eyewitness accounts, the four dolphins were seen playing in the water at the Blue Flag beach of Puri sea yesterday, and the same spectacle was witnessed again today. The dolphins’ playful antics in the water left onlookers mesmerized, with many scrambling to capture the moment.

“This is a rare sight, and we’re thrilled to see these beautiful creatures enjoying our waters,” said a local beach vendor. “We’ve never seen dolphins here before, it’s a treat for us!”

Puri sea beach is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Odisha, known for its stunning sunrises and sunsets, as well as its rich marine life. The sighting of these dolphins is being hailed as a testament to the beach’s pristine waters and the conservation efforts being undertaken to protect its ecosystem.

Advertisement

The Blue Flag certification, which Puri sea beach received in 2020, is a recognition of the beach’s commitment to maintaining high standards of cleanliness, safety, and environmental sustainability. The certification has helped boost tourism in the area, and the dolphin sighting is expected to further increase interest in the destination.

As news of the dolphin sighting spread, beachgoers flocked to the shores to catch a glimpse of these magnificent creatures. “We’re so lucky to have witnessed this,” said a tourist from Bhubaneswar. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience!”

Watch the video here: