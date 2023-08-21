Rakhi made of Sabai grass in Mayurbhanj of Odisha gaining popularity, watch

Baripada: Rakhi made of sabai grass in Mayurbhanj of Odisha is gaining popularity gradually. The locals are making attractive rachis here out of sabai grass. Interestingly, the demand for sabai grass products is increasing not only in the state but also abroad.

These rakhis made by sabai weavers are being sold by the administration at special stalls in Baripada and Bhubaneswar. The makers of the rakhi are happy to see the customer’s interest in the rakhi that they have made.

Mayurbhanj is a tribal dominated districts of the state. More than half of the tribal people of this district depend on agriculture. Among them, sabai farming has become the main source of income for these farmers. The farmers earn good by making ropes out of sabai grass in Mayurbhanj. Adding to that now the district administration has started training the farmers to prove that they can make attractive products out of sabai grass and sell them in the market.

Various products have been prepared in modern design by providing training from NIFT of Bhubaneswar and NIT of Ahmedabad. Now the farmers have been trained to make rakhi.

Fortunately, now sabai rakhi is also available in Delhi. Reportedly, the sabai rakhi makers have got an order of 3000 rakhis from Delhi alone. And thus, the weavers are busy preparing the rakhis. Not only this, these sabai grass rakhis have also been sent to 10 districts of the state.

As now the locals of Mayurbhanj are making an array of products made off sabai grass, their income of the has increased and the farmers have been able to go to different parts of the country and get the price of their sabai artefacts.

Even local residents have turned weavers from farmers.

Earlier, the farmer who was earning Rs 1500 per month only by sabai rope, they are now earning 7 thousand to 8 thousand rupees per month by selling these latest sabai products.

Besides, for the first time, the Sabai crafts of Mayurbhanj district have got the export license. Now the sabai craftsmen of Mayurbhanj district are ready to export Rakhis.