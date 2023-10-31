Railway connectivity for Jajpur town demanded, watch

Jajpur: The locals of Jajpur town have demanded railway connectivity to the district headquarters town of Jajpur. Recently, after the Ministry of Railways approved the final location survey (FLS) of a new railway line connecting Jajpur Keonjhar Road and Dhamra Port people of this region are eagerly waiting for railway connectivity to the district headquarter of Jajpur.

There has been a demand for railway connection to Jajpur district headquarters for decades. In 2013, the central government issued a directive in this regard. In 2014, a survey was conducted for the Jajpur Road-Dhamra via Birjakshetra Railway. It was said that it will be a profitable project. But so far no benefit has been obtained.

As a result, a movement is being made by various organizations. Regular agitation and ideas are given by the Jajpur Road-Dhamra Railway Struggle Committee. Recently, the central government is sanctioning funds for the final survey of this project. A new hope has been created in the minds of the people of the district.

People of Jajpur are waiting to see when rail connectivity to Jajpur district headquarters will be a reality? When will the railway be connected to the shrine of Goddess Maa Birja, the prime deity of Jajpur?

It has been believed that fate of the people of this district will change once Jajpur district headquarter is connected with railway line.

There have been many demands for the development of the local area. In 2014, a survey was conducted for the Jajpur Road-Dhamra railway. The project of 96 km would have benefited the district by 27.43 percent. Yet, no such work was reportedly taken up by the central government.

The Jajpur Road-Dhamra Railway Sangram Samiti has staged agitation at different times with people participation from Bhadrak and Jajpur districts.

If this railway is built, it will be possible to connect the oldest capital of Odisha and the district headquarter of Jajpur district. Tourism industry will be developed in Byasa Sarobara, Biraja khetra, the Shaivapitha in Aradi, the Dhamrai temple in Dhamara and crocodile sanctuary in Bhitar Kanika.

Also, the railway connectivity to Jajpur it will be possible to transport industrial products from Kalinga Nagar Industrial Estate and Nalco to Dhamra port at low cost along with the mineral resources from Jajpur, Angul and Kenjhar districts. Also, it will enable the transport of agricultural produce from the catchment areas of Baitarani, Kharasrota and Salandi Rivers and fish caught from these three rivers and the Bay of Bengal. Farmers and fish traders will benefit. Due to all these economic activities, direct and indirect employment opportunities will be created. A post card campaign has already been done by the District Birja Khetra Development Council for such a profitable project. Many organizations and intellectuals are demanding this project.

Even after agitations in various places of both Jajpur and Bhadrak districts on behalf of the Jajpur Road-Dhamra Railway Sangarm Samiti, nothing was got. As a result, a decision was taken to organize a movement in New Delhi.

On August 4, a protest was staged in front of the Rail Bhawan in New Delhi. On this occasion, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were presented with memoranda. At this time, the minister promised that efforts will be made to implement the project. Later, a delegation of BJP from Jajpur met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and demanded the project. The central government has also sanctioned 2 crore 40 lakh rupees for the complete survey of the project, respecting the sentiments of the people of both Jajpur and Bhadrak districts.

Following this, there has been a wave of happiness in both the districts.

The long-standing demands of the people of both Jajpur and Bhadrak districts are going to be fulfilled after the sanction of funds for the full survey of the project. On the other hand, it has been said that the movement of the Jajpur Road-Dhamra Railway Sangarm Samiti will continue until the project is completed.