Raghunathpur-Trishulia Corridor, Ring Roads Among Odisha Projects Reviewed

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Several major transport projects in and around Bhubaneswar are being pushed towards the next stage of implementation, with the Odisha government reviewing pending work, land acquisition issues and project reports for a number of elevated roads, ring-road links, flyovers and highway developments.

The review covered a wide range of projects, including the proposed elevated corridor between Raghunathpur and Trishulia, the Studio Chhak-Nuagaon elevated road, the Pipili-Konark road and multiple phases of the Daya West Canal road.

The proposed road network around Bhubaneswar also came under discussion. Officials examined the new alignment planned to connect the city’s Inner Ring Road with the Outer Ring Road, along with the long-pending Kalpana Chhak flyover. A separate elevated road intended to improve traffic movement towards Puri was also part of the review.

Attention was also given to what needs to be completed before construction can move faster. Works Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh asked officials and chief engineers to tackle obstacles involving land acquisition and speed up the preparation of detailed project reports wherever they are still required. The department was also told to prevent procedural delays and maintain coordination between the agencies involved in planning and execution.

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For the state capital region, the Raghunathpur-Trishulia corridor and the Studio Chhak-Nuagaon elevated road are being considered as measures to improve traffic movement. Officials also assessed the preparatory work, pending clearances and implementation schedules associated with the Pipili-Konark road and the first and third phases of the Daya West Canal road project.

The wider infrastructure programme comes as several road, bridge and building projects have already secured government approval, while more proposals are expected to be cleared in the coming days. Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said timely completion of these projects would contribute to Odisha’s connectivity and economic growth.

The review meeting took place at Lok Seva Bhawan on September 5 and was attended by senior officials, including EIC and Special Secretary Sameer Hota, EIC (Civil) Satyabrat Behera, Additional Administrative Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sahu, Chief Civil Engineer Manoj Mahanand, Chief Engineer Shivbrat Taria and OBCC Chief Manager Shridhar Rout.

The projects form part of the state’s broader road infrastructure programme, with the government seeking to move approved works and projects in the pipeline through the remaining procedural and preparatory stages.