Radhashtami at Puri Srimandir: When the Holy City Celebrates the Birth of Divine Love

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Puri: Today, on the eighth day in the Sukla Paksha in the month of Bhadraba, Radhashtami Festival – the auspicious birth day of Goddess Radha is being celebrated at Srimandira of Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath in the holy city of Puri in Odisha.

Observed on Bhadraba Shukla Ashtami, Radhashtami comes exactly 15 days after Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna. Just as Krishna’s birth is celebrated as Janmashtami, Radha’s birth is revered as Radhashtami, marking the arrival of his eternal consort and Shakti.

It is worth mentioning that Lord Jagannath is none other than Lord Narayana himself, who is Lord Shree Krishna in his most compassionate form. Hence, the divine leelas of Radha and Krishna are not just remembered but are lived and celebrated every day inside the Srimandir.

The Unique Ritual of Chakraraj Sudarshan on Radhashtami

The highlight of Radhashtami in Puri is not just the prayers for Radha Rani, but a rare and fascinating tradition — the Nagar Parikrama of Chakraraj Sudarshan.

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On this day, the Chalanti Pratima (representative idol) of Lord Sudarshan undertakes a ceremonial tour. In the afternoon, after circumambulating the inner enclosure of the Srimandir, Sudarshan Mahaprabhu goes on a Nagar Parikrama and partakes of the Panti Bhog.

From there, he proceeds to the Jambeshwar Mahadev Temple in Goudabada Sahi. In Srimandir tradition, Lord Jambeshwar is regarded as the treasurer and accountant of Mahaprabhu’s Bhandara (stock).

There, the Sitala Bhog and Prasad Lagi rituals are performed. A Puja Panda Samanta on behalf of Lord Jambeshwar then reads out the annual income and expenditure account of the Srimandir before Sudarshan — a centuries-old accounting ritual where the Lord himself audits his temple’s finances.

After receiving the account, Sudarshan Mahaprabhu returns to the Srimandir, marking the completion of the Radhashtami Niti.

In Puri, Radhashtami is thus more than a birthday — it is a celebration of divine love, where Krishna, as Jagannath, honours Radha, and where even the accounts of the temple are placed before the divine.

Also read: Special Ritual Sindoor Lagi Performed at Maa Samaleswari Temple Ahead of Nuakhai