Radha Damodar Besha of Lord Jagannath in Puri Srimandir on Holy Kartik Month

Puri: Today is the third day of Holy Kartik Month and Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are adorned in Radha Damodar Besha. Huge number of Devotees throng in to the Srimandir Puri to watch the Radha Damodar Besha of the three deities.

The temple is more crowded on the Holy Month of Kartik than the normal days. In order to curb the crowd, the devotees are entering the holy shrine from the Singhadwar and Paschima Dwar (West Gate) and exiting through the other two gates. Special arrangements have been made to control the crowd and the devotees can pay their obeisance to the deities.

During the Kartika month, normal devotees along with the Habishyalis are seen in huge numbers and after seeing the Radha Damodar Besha of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, they feel as if they are blessed.

What is Radha Damodar Besha

In the Kartik month, Lord Vishnu is known as Damodar, so it has been named as Radha Damodar Besha. In this Besha, the deities were adorned with various gold ornaments and guna, cheeta and adharmala which were made from flowers.

Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra wear Trekacha along with Nali Bhuja on their hands, bamboo sticks on their head and hair accessories made from cloth, silver chandrika on the front side of their hair, Kundala on their ears, Odiaani Kamarpati, gold ghagara mali on their neck, tilak on their forehead and adorned with gold ornaments.

Various types of flower ornaments, gold ornaments along with silk sarees, Fhuta, Siri cloth, Bala, Adharbala and Uttariya are all attached on his head.