Python swallows goat in Daspalla of Odisha, locals terrified

Daspalla: Snakes are synonymous with venom but the distinctiveness of their predating habits puts one into bewilderment. While one species spits its venom, another species sprangs its poisonous fangs to attack. Some others are non-venomous but gulp their prey in one go. Such a species is the gigantic python that swallows its prey no matter its size.

In an incident, from the Mitukuli village of Takara section under Daspalla forest range of Nayagarh district on Friday afternoon, a huge python was seen gulping a fully grown goat with much ease. The shepherds present there informed the Forest officials about the reptile at the earliest as they were petrified by the sight.

The officials captured the python and tried to rescue the goat from its predator. However, the half swallowed goat died due to the pressure exerted by the python while it was trying to gulp it. The crawling reptile was around 12-feet long. Thereafter it was released in the Baisipalli forest.

