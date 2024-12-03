Puri youth crafts incredible submarine model with matchsticks, watch

Puri: A youth from Puri of Odisha has crafted an incredible submarine model with matchsticks. The art work has earned admiration from onlookers.

Saswat Ranjan Sahu from the Kumbhara Sahi in Puri has created an artistic model of the INS Vela (S24) submarine of the Indian Navy. According to him he has used 3,402 matchsticks in the model. The remarkable piece of art is 22 inches long and took 8 days to create.

It is to be noted that this time the Indian Navy Day is being celebrated in Puri of Odisha for which President Droupadi Murmu has arrived in Bhubaneswar today for the 5-day visit. She will join the Indian Navy Day celebration in Puri as the Chief Guest tomorrow.

Inspired by the Indian Navy Day celebrations in Puri, Sashwat set out to create something unique to pay tribute to Indian Navy. His matchstick artwork is a testament to his creativity and esteem for the Navy.

Watch the video here: