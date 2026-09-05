Puri: Vegetable Seller’s Son Cracks NEET, Set To Become Doctor

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Puri: Vegetable seller’s son cracks NEET. Poverty could not crush his dream. Somnath Pradhan, son of a poor vegetable seller from a small village in Puri district, has brought pride to his family and his entire panchayat by cracking NEET 2026 with All India Rank 296 and securing a seat at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Somnath hails from Kusubenti village under Brahmagiri block. His father Rabindra Pradhan is a marginal farmer who sustains a family of six – three daughters and a son – by selling vegetables. The family lives in a small asbestos-roofed house, struggling hard for daily survival. But amidst all the hardship, Somnath never bowed down. With strong willpower, relentless hard work and determination, he proved that anyone can achieve their goal if they work with dedication.

Since childhood, his dream was to study well and become an IAS officer. In his first attempt, he has scripted success.

Speaking about his son’s achievement, an overwhelmed Rabindra said, “I am very happy for Somnath. By the blessings of Lord Jagannath and with his sincerity and hard work, he has achieved success today. I earn very little from farming and vegetable business. Despite low income, I never neglected his studies. Many times I borrowed money from moneylenders on interest to support his education. My family and friends also helped financially. No one in our family has ever become a doctor. We are very happy that our son will now study medicine.”

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Somnath’s mother Indumati was choking with happiness as she spoke, “Our son will become a doctor. Our family and our entire village are very happy. Till today, no one in our panchayat has become a doctor. So we are very proud of our son today.”

Somnath, who still dreams of becoming an IAS officer, says he will continue to prepare for it in the coming days after pursuing his medical education.

His journey from a struggling household to one of the country’s premier medical institutes is an inspiration for thousands of students who dare to dream big despite all odds.