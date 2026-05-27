Puri Rath Yatra 2026: Chariot Construction Enters 37th Day

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Puri: The construction of the chariots for the upcoming world-famous Rath Yatra 2026 in Puri, Odisha, has reached its 37th day. The work is in full swing under the guidance of the chief Maharana.

The assembly of the side rails, or Danda, for the three chariots is currently underway. Work on both the Pancha Danda and Parswa Danda is progressing, along with the Chaupata work.

The Chaupata for the five Danda and Parswa Danda sections is also being carried out. Following this, the Mukhasala on both sides of the Danda has been completed.

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The front and back portions of the five rails have been joined, and the fronts are now connected in six directions on both sides of the five rails.

Once the Parswa Danda work is complete, a Guja and an Asuari will be fitted at the four corners. After that, the Muhati will be joined, at which point the frame of the chariot will become clearly visible.

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