Puri: Pink hue envelops sky around Srimandira, leaves onlookers awe-stuck, watch

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A rare and breathtaking spectacle was witnessed in Puri, Odisha, today, as the sky transformed into a canvas of pink, casting a surreal ambiance around the revered temple of Lord Jagannath, the Srimandira.

While the phenomenon has been observed previously, the sudden change in the sky’s color has left residents and visitors alike stunned.

Typically, the sun’s hue changes to red during sunrise and sunset, a result of the scattering of light. However, the pinkish tint observed today is attributed to Rayleigh scattering, a scientific phenomenon where light interacts with atmospheric particles, such as dust and soil, scattering shorter wavelengths and painting the sky with vibrant colors.

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While some attribute the phenomenon to divine intervention, others seek solace in scientific explanations, underscoring the intersection of nature and spirituality in this captivating display.

Watch the video here: