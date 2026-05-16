Puri-Konark Rail Line Fast-Tracked: Key Details & Funding

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Indian Railways has accelerated the implementation of the highly anticipated Puri-Konark rail line project, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at transforming connectivity across coastal Odisha. The 32-kilometre greenfield rail corridor is set to become a vital component of Odisha’s planned coastal rail triangle, which will strategically link the state’s key hubs: Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Konark. By establishing this direct link, East Coast Railway officials intend to significantly improve transportation between two of Odisha’s premier spiritual and tourism destinations—the Jagannath Temple in Puri and the Konark Sun Temple. Currently, despite being situated just 35 kilometres apart along the Bay of Bengal coastline, no direct railway connection exists between them.

The project has been placed on a fast track following a series of administrative milestones. The Railway Board initially sanctioned the project on February 19, 2024, and subsequently declared it a “Special Railway Project” in March 2024 to expedite its execution. To maintain the project’s momentum across the land acquisition and construction phases, the Ministry of Railways has allocated ₹138.38 crore specifically for the 2026–27 financial year.

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The formal land acquisition process is actively underway across Puri and Gop tehsils, with notifications already issued under Section 20A of the Railway (Amendment) Act, 2008. Officials have confirmed that a total of approximately 521.48 acres of land will be acquired to facilitate the alignment. This includes 438.81 acres of private land spanning 36 villages, alongside 82.67 acres of government land across 33 villages. Crucially, railway authorities have clarified that the project will affect zero forest land, mitigating potential ecological concerns within this environmentally sensitive coastal region.

Beyond providing immediate convenience for the millions of pilgrims and tourists who visit the region annually, the new rail corridor is poised to drive widespread economic growth. The infrastructure development is expected to stimulate local businesses, encourage the expansion of hospitality services, and create new employment opportunities across several coastal villages along the route that have historically seen limited economic activity. Ultimately, the project is designed to strengthen regional transportation networks while unlocking the untapped socio-economic potential of coastal Odisha.