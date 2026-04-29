Puri Jagannath Temple Dress Code: Law Commission Proposes New Entry Rules

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Justice Biswanath Rath and the Odisha State Law Commission have recommended setting a formal dress code for devotees entering the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. The idea isn’t just about following rules—it’s about keeping the temple’s atmosphere sacred and making the experience more meaningful by sticking to Hindu cultural traditions. Currently, they’re looking at updating the Shree Jagannath Temple Act so the rules have legal backing, since the voluntary dress code from early 2024 hasn’t really stuck.

Here’s how the dress code looks: Men should wear traditional clothes like dhotis and kurtas, pajamas with chudidars, or pants and shirts. Womens older than ten need to wear sarees with blouses, or salwar-kameez outfits. Girls under ten can go with frocks, gowns, or salwar-kameez too. Crucially, the recommendations explicitly state that women wearing jeans and shirts, or pants and shirts, should be barred from entry.

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This isn’t just about the devotees. Temple servitors and priests have to stick to traditional clothes whenever they’re on duty. Researchers and past administrators say dressing this way encourages humility, discipline, and devotion. They’re framing it as “preservation rather than exclusion”—the dress code should help keep the temple’s atmosphere focused on worship, not on Fashion.

By moving toward this legislated dress code, Odisha joins several other prominent Indian shrines that have long enforced similar standards to maintain their sacred character; well-known Indian temples like Tirupati Balaji, Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, and Radharani temple in Mathura. Currently, the Odisha government is talking to stakeholders, working out the final details. These changes would lay out clear guidelines for the millions who visit Puri every year.