Puri firecracker explosion shattered this family: 2-yr-old killed, father critical

Puri: The firecracker explosion of Puri, which has so far claimed 6 lives, has devastated some families. A tragic and emotional happening has taken place in which a happy family was completely shattered.

A 2-year-old kid of the family was killed in this mishap while his father has turned critical and struggling for life in a hospital bed. Moreover on that day the kid’s mother had bought a bicycle for him and was bringing it to the child so that he can happily ride it, but meanwhile the explosion took place and the kid sustained critical injury and later died in a hospital.

According to reports, Debadutta Swain lives with his family near Srimandira in Puri of Odisha. He runs a flower shop to support his family of three people including himself, his wife and a two year old son named Koutilya.

On last Wednesday Debadutta had gone near Narendra pond along with his 2 year old son to witness the Chapa khela. Meanwhile the firecracker show started which soon took an ugly turn resulting in an explosion.

A number of people including children sustained critical injury due to this explosion including Debadutta and his son. Along with others they were also rushed to the Puri head quarter hospital.

Later, along with other patients the father and the son were shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar in a critical condition. However, the 2 year old kid succumbed to the injury in the hospital. On the other hand his father Debadutta’s health condition is still critical.

Moreover, the kid’s mother had bought a small bicycle and she was bringing it to her son so that the kid can enjoy riding it, but by then the explosion had taken place and the kid and his father had been rushed to the hospital. The mother of the child has become inconsolable following the tragic incident.