Puri Beach to Get Women Lifeguards for the First Time

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Puri: Puri’s coastline is set to get its first group of trained women rescuers, marking a new step in the state’s efforts to improve safety for visitors at water-based tourist spots.

As reported by The Times of India, a batch of 25 women has been chosen for specialised lifesaving training at the Odisha State Watermanship and Lifeguard Institute (Oswali) at Chandrabhaga. Once they complete the programme, they will be eligible for deployment at Puri beach and other tourist locations.

The training goes beyond basic swimming skills. Participants will be prepared to handle emergencies in the sea, open water, underwater situations and swimming pools. They will also receive instruction in CPR, first aid and other emergency-response techniques.

The initiative is expected to make rescue assistance more accessible to women visitors, particularly during situations where they may prefer to approach a female responder.

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Officials said the trained personnel could eventually be posted at several beaches and water-tourism locations across Odisha, rather than being restricted to Puri.

The trainees will also undergo assessment for professional certification. On completion of the course, they are expected to receive licences from the National Institute of Watersports.

The training is being conducted in line with internationally recognised lifesaving practices. The programme being intended to equip the women with the skills required to respond to emergencies involving tourists as well as people living in coastal and other water-access areas.

The initiative follows an agreement signed in July involving the tourism department, Odisha Fire and Emergency Services and the watersports institute. The partnership seeks to strengthen safety arrangements as Odisha expands its focus on water-based tourism and adventure activities.